Faith leaders protest charges against ICE observers at Whipple building

Almost since the time ICE arrived in Minnesota, protesters have been gathering at the Bishop Henry Whipple Building in Minneapolis, which has served as the headquarters for federal agents.

Friday they were joined by dozens of clergy and community leaders as part of faith-based rally.

"I'm not here to protest but I'm here to offer support for folks if they need it," said Nathan Lyke.

Lyke is an Evangelical Lutheran pastor and one of the people who helped organize Friday morning's march and rally. He said as a man of faith, he's here to support those who are hurting. And he believes better days are ahead.

"Can we work together for a better outcome? I do have faith. Otherwise I better be sitting at home. Look at me, I might as well be sitting on my couch and not freezing," said Lyke.

In addition to clergy, community leaders and educators turned out in frigid conditions. The group said their mantra is simple.

"If it is illegal to care for our neighbors, to stand up for our neighbors, to watch out for our neighbors. To feed them. Then we are all breaking the law because we have all been doing that," said protester, who didn't want to be named.

The crowd said another reason for being at the Whipple on Friday is to stand in solidarity against the prosecution of people observing ICE activity.

They said 22 people now face federal charges. The Trump administration has said those people attacked federal agents.

"It's not about Republican, liberal, Democrat, whatever the hell you want to call it. It's about your rights. Your First, Second, Third, Fourth Amendment rights," said Danielle Charging, a protester.

"I think there's a lot of anger. I think there's a lot of fear that's turned into anger," said Brinsley, a protester.

Xavier Carrigan drove from Des Moines, Iowa to be at the Whipple building.

"It's a no-brainer to come up here man. It's what you do for your neighbors. It's what you do for you neighbors in the states. It's what you do for your neighbors in support," said Carrigan.

"I've lost my voice but I haven't lost my will," said Jason Chaffee.

Chaffee said he's been here nearly every day for weeks. On Friday, the Minneapolis musician held a drum in one hand and a gas mask in the other.

"I just want everybody to stay safe and Minnesota strong. This community is the most amazing community I've ever witnessed in my life," said Chaffee.

Protesters said part of the purpose of Friday morning's rally was to also honor the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.