US men's national soccer team heading back to Allianz Field in September

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The U.S. men's soccer team will make its third appearance at Allianz Field this September.

Minnesota United FC announced on Thursday it will host the USMNT at its St. Paul pitch on Sept. 12. USMNT will be taking on the Asian Football Conferation's Oman in an international friendly matchup, which will take place during FIFA international fixture.

USMNT has claimed victory in each visit to St. Paul so far. When the team played Guyana in 2019, they played in front of a sold-out crowd for a 4-0 victory. Then in February 2022, the team played in the coldest temperatures in its history, but brought the heat nevertheless with a 3-0 shutout against Honduras.

"Minnesota has been an absolute fortress for us. We have played two big games there with two big results," said USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "The fans really delivered, so we know when we play there it's always going to be home."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Thursday, July 13. However, Minnesota United Season Ticket Members and other club insiders will receive early access through a series of presales beginning on July 10.

Fans looking to increase their ticket priority can unlock early ticket access by joining The Preserve, MNUFC's official season ticket waitlist. Membership is just $25 and offers access to exclusive presales and promotions, along with a place on the waiting list to buy MNUFC season tickets.