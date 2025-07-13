Poll shows support for immigration is rising in U.S. amid President Trump's crackdown

A look at a new poll showing support for immigration is rising in the U.S.

As immigration raids continue across the country, a new poll shows that amid President Trump's crackdown, support for immigration is rising.

Until now, polls have shown the majority of Americans support the president's hard-line position. Anger over surging illegal immigration helped fuel Mr. Trump's 2024 election victory.

But a new Gallup poll indicates attitudes are shifting. The polls show that support for the president's immigration enforcement is falling.

In 2025, 30% of those surveyed say they want immigration decreased — that's compared to 55% in 2024. A record 79% of people surveyed now say immigration is "a good thing" for the country.

"We feel like it is good news. We also feel like it's inevitable news. When you start ripping people from their communities, their neighborhoods, you're going to see reaction," Ryan Perez, the organizing director for immigrant rights group COPAL, said.

Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote a friend of the court brief in support of 17other states who are suing ICE over the use of masked agents during immigration raids.

In Latino neighborhoods in the Twin Cities, COPAL says masked people pretending to be ICE agents are frightening residents.

ICE leaders say the masks are necessary to protect agents whose names and faces are being posted online and whose families are being harassed.

One grey area emerging is undocumented farm and meat processing workers. The president has repeatedly said recently that some relief should exist for farmers who depend on undocumented workers, but Mr. Trump has not offered any specifics.

Perez says he has not seen any let-up in ICE going after undocumented farm workers in the Midwest.

"It looks like Trump and Trump's ICE are not on the same page. Directors of ICE are saying farms are still fair game," Perez said.

Since the 1990s, the U.S. government has provided a way for undocumented residents to pay U.S. taxes.

In 2023, the PEW Center estimates that Minnesota had as many as 70,000 undocumented people living there.

