Snowstorm-driven winds complicate fight to put out fire in vacant Minneapolis home

Heavy winds from Wednesday's overnight snowstorm led crews to evacuate homes on a south Minneapolis street after a three-alarm fire broke out in a vacant residence.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the boarded-up home on Grand Avenue South, a half-block north of West Lake Street, at about 3:40 a.m.

The fire quickly spread throughout the entire home and out through the roof, with winds threatening to spread the flames to two neighboring homes, which were evacuated.

WCCO

Officials say crews then attacked the flames via an aerial ladder water tower and laid extra lines to "protect the neighboring homes from fire spread."

The home partially collapsed and neighboring residences sustained cosmetic damage. Xcel Energy crews were also called in due to fire-damaged power lines on the block.

No one was hurt, and officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.