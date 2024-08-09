Uptown businesses work to recuperate after fires, man charged with arson

Police are looking once again for a man who set fires, businesses in Uptown still struggling in the

MINNEAPOLIS — Documents say 62-year-old Bennett Thomas caused an excess of $200,000 worth of damage to businesses and residences in Uptown when he started a series of fires in late July. Authorities say he did it for fun.

For over two weeks, FACE day spa owner Matisse Johnson has been unable to open her businesses.

Authorities say Bennett Thomas, a homeless man, started a total of five fires in the early morning hours of July 22.

Every day since, Johnson says crews have been gutting the building.

"Anyone who wants to help me or my staff, we appreciate it so much and every dollar is being split up between the women who work here,"said Johnson

Bennett Thomas was arrested the day of the incident and released two days later. This week, he was charged with first-degree arson. According to the documents, he stated he lights trash cans on fire for fun.

"I think it's horrible. You like to start fires but you affected over 20 people," said Lawrence Thomas, who owns the State Farm agency next door. "You can't go around verbatum literally saying 'I'm starting these fires for fun' when I have families that live above my building that their apartments burned out."

He says carpets have now been replaced, employees have to work remote, and there is no air conditioning or internet yet.

On top of arson damage, both Johnson and Lawrence Thomas say they're concerned about a proposed emergency homeless shelter and recuperative care facility to be built right across the street.

"Just puts it at risk for clients not feeling comfortable to come and spend money on Lake Street," said Johnson.

"These unhoused neighbors would be better served somewhere else where it's not going to get in the way of the economic vibrance of so many businesses," said Lawrence Thomas.

Despite the setbacks and no idea when she can reopen, Johnson says she wants to stay in Uptown.

According to an email from a Minneapolis city planner, there will no longer be a public comment period on Monday to discuss the homeless shelter as the developer has withdrawn the permit.

The city planner writes that it's due to considerable community feedback. The developer plans to resubmit for a different permit that would push discussion back to September.