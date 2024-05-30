Upcoming construction on MSP's runways may impact flight times until September

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Upcoming construction to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may impact flight patterns for the next several months, says the Metropolitan Airport Commission.

Two of MSP's runways will be closed from June 3 through late September so they can receive a full concrete reconstruction.

In addition to concrete reconstruction, the airport is planning on additional projects including the reconstruction of several connecting taxiways, installing new pavement markings, LED lighting and LED signage.

All of these improvements are designed to maintain runway safety and improve operational efficiencies on the airfield, says the MAC.

"We've combined a number of important maintenance projects to complete between now and early fall on those two runways to reduce overall disruptions for operations and flight activity in the future," said Roy Fuhrmann, COO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP. "During the construction, nearby residents may notice temporary changes to flight patterns and aircraft activity on flights to and from MSP."

With the temporary closure of the two runways, the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers will assign flights to MSP's other runways. This will change takeoff and landing patterns for the next four months, says the MAC.

When runways are reopened this fall, the FAA will return MSP to its pre-construction operational patterns. The MAC is scheduling similar runway maintenance work on the south parallel runway in the spring and fall months of 2025.

Residents who have any questions or concerns regarding airfield operations, aircraft noise or runway closures due to construction can contact the MAC Community Relations Office at 612-726-9411.

You can find additional project information here.