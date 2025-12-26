University of Minnesota part of search in Antarctica for Earth's oldest ice

Over the holidays, a team of researchers is far from home, hard at work in Antarctica. The scientists are drilling for ice millions of years old, deep beneath the surface.

Martin Froger Silva is from Minnesota and embedded with the group for seven weeks at a remote camp to document their efforts. While winds and temperatures are harsh, Froger Silva said Minnesota winters trained him well.

"You know, Minnesotans know winter," Froger Silva said with a grin.

Froger Silva is working with the university and the National Science Foundation Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, which partners with over a dozen institutions across the U.S.

"Our mission is to search for and collect and then analyze the world's oldest ice. And the world's oldest ice happens to be out here in Antarctica," Froger Silva explained.

Various teams with the national organization have drilled for ice in an area known as Allan Hills for several years.

A COLDEX team found 6-million-year-old ice and published their findings, which were co-authored by scientists at the university, earlier this year. Researchers say the ice shows that a period of gradual cooling occurred at the site where it was found.

Scientists who study the ice are most interested in air bubbles trapped inside.

"Those little bubbles contain a snapshot of what the atmosphere looked like whenever the bubble was trapped," Froger Silva explained.

The snapshot gives researchers a better understanding of Earth's climate history, which can help scientists understand the way Earth's climate may change in the future.

"NSF COLDEX focuses on the past, but understanding the past is key to understanding the future in science and in other fields, and I think that's why it's so exciting," Froger Silva said.