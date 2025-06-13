Vandals strike University of Minnesota regents' homes to protest aerospace facility

Minnesota man charged in string of ATM burglaries, and more headlines

The homes of several University of Minnesota Board of Regents members were vandalized early Thursday morning.

According to University President Rebecca Cunningham, the vandals oppose the sale of university property to the aerospace company North Wind. In May, the university put forth a plan to sell 60 acres of the UMore Park in Rosemount to the company for roughly $8 million. The company is working to develop a prototype hypersonic test facility called the Minnesota Aerospace Complex.

"The University unequivocally condemns this and all vandalism, threatening behavior and acts of violence," Cunningham said at a regents meeting on Thursday.

Opponents of the sale are expected to protest at a board meeting Friday morning.

"There is absolutely no place for threatening behavior or destruction of property within our community," Cunningham said. "These actions endanger safety, erode the fabric of our University community, and undermine the legitimacy of important causes that our students, faculty and staff care so deeply about."

This story will be updated.