More "plant destroyer" water mold species discovered in Minnesota

University of Minnesota researchers make concerning discovery
Scientists at the University of Minnesota say they've discovered more than a dozen different types of a mold known as "plant destroyers." 

At first, this rhodadendron plant just looks like it needs a little extra love. But through the microscope, you'll see something more destructive.

"It'll cause a wilting, or it'll kill the tree or plant outright," said Nick Rajtar, a researcher with the U's plant pathology program. "It's really species-specific, but basically mortality is the end goal for the pathogen, and it's really good at what it does."

It goes by the name phytophthora, a water mold that can kill trees, plants and crops. 

Rajtar and his team found 22 different species in the state, 14 of which were previously undetected.

"Minnesota's nurseries ship a lot of material in from a lot of other places around the country, be it Missouri, Oregon, Washington, where these phytophthora are a little more prominent," he said. "And that's a potential avenue for them to be introduced to Minnesota's landscapes."

Rajtar says phytophthora loves Minnesota's recent wet weather, potentially helping them spread even faster. 

If you suspect a plant or tree around your home is infected, you can get it tested at the university's lab. If infected, the plant will need to be destroyed.

