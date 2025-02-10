NIH funding cuts "direct attack" on University of Minnesota's research community, president says

Positive polling follows Trump’s first weeks in office, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The president of the University of Minnesota said a slash in funding for medical research grants by the National Institutes of Health could have "serious consequences" for patients in the state.

"The federal government's recent notice calling for a 15 percent indirect cost rate on all new awards from the National Institutes of Health is a direct attack on our ability to advance the University's public service mission, and it has created fear and uncertainty across our community," President Rebecca Cunningham said in a letter to the U community.

The NIH said in its directive that it is "obligated to carefully steward grant awards to ensure taxpayer dollars are used in ways that benefit the American people and improve their quality of life."

"The United States should have the best medical research in the world," the NIH said. "It is accordingly vital to ensure that as many funds as possible go towards direct scientific research costs rather than administrative overhead."

The attorneys general from 22 states, including Minnesota, are suing the Trump administration to stop the cuts.

"The NIH funds critical research into fighting chronic and catastrophic disease in every corner of our country, in red states and blue. Its work has an impact on countless families across America and helps keep us healthy and extend our lives. Abruptly and arbitrarily slashing funding for the NIH isn't only dangerous and cruel, it's against the law," Minnesota Attorney General Ellison said. "Once again, I'm joining with my attorney general colleagues to protect all Americans' health and well-being against the Trump Administrations assaults and to hold the Administration accountable in court to following the laws that they are bound to uphold."

In 2023 — the last year data was publicly available — the U of M Medical School received more than $296 million in NIH awards, the 24th-highest total in the nation. Of that money, 26.7% — about $80 million went to indirect costs, which include facilities funding and administrative expenses. The new directive would nearly halve what the U received in that category in 2023.

Cunningham said the U's indirect costs "cover critical, lifesaving research activities ranging from patient safety to research security" and cutting funding "would no doubt have serious consequences for patients across the state, as well as our students, faculty and staff."

The U's medical research comprises a breadth of topics, including cancer detection, prevention and treatment, stem cell therapies and more. The medical school completed the first bone marrow transplant in 1968 and the first successful open-heart surgery in 1952 and developed the first wearable, battery-operated pacemaker. The school said it has created more than 90 cardiovascular patents in the last 15 years.

Cunningham said the university will support legal challenges to the directive and "will stand in firm opposition to such drastic cuts that impede on our ability to advance research discoveries and innovations."

The university's president comes from a research background, having served as the vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan before coming to Minnesota. In addition to her presidency, she has a position in the School of Public Health's Division of Epidemiology and Community Health.