The numbers behind U of M's medical school expansion — including how your tax dollars are being spent

Signing ceremony for U of M’s medical school expansion to be held Monday

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Less than two weeks ago, the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents approved expanding the school's medical program for the first time in 50 years.

On Monday, university, state and health leaders will put pen to paper to make it official at a signing ceremony.

Minnesota, like many states across the country, has struggled to get and retain medical staff in rural communities.

This expansion is in partnership with CentraCare in St. Cloud and includes an investment in constructing a new facility, student housing, programs and services, research, residency programs and scholarships.

CentraCare is providing an existing facility that will house the new medical school campus.

The goal will be to focus on educating physicians on unique health care needs of rural minnesotans and immigrant populations.

Millions of your tax dollars are invested in this new medical school. Here's a look by the numbers.

The Minnesota State Legislature had previously approved $15 million for the expansion. That breaks down to $5 million for design of the facility and $10 million for support of the program.

CentraCare has also launched a $50 million fundraiser campaign for the project.

This expansion comes as the University of Minnesota reports the state's population has increased by 50% since its medical school expanded in Duluth in 1972.

CentraCare also adds while 20% of the U.S. population lives in rural communities, only 11% of physicians practice in these areas, and 4% of incoming medical students come from these communities.

Leaders hope that by getting students trained in a more rural environment, they will choose to stay and serve in the area after they graduate.

The new medical school will welcome its first class of 24 students in 2025, with the program hoping to educate 96 students in 2029.