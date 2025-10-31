Watch CBS News
University of Minnesota to stop hosting high school graduation ceremonies

Twin Cities high schools are scrambling to find new graduation venues after the University of Minnesota announced earlier this week that it will no longer host high school commencements. 

The school released a statement Wednesday saying that hosting 20 outside events with thousands of attendees within a two-week period "represents a significant strain on the University's limited resources that is no longer sustainable." 

The university reached out to leaders of high schools directly to inform them of the decision, according to a statement. 

The school added that the change allows them to remain "focused on our students, safety for all,  operations, and core mission at a time when higher education is facing significant challenges." 

Earlier this year, two people — ages 49 and 19 — were shot outside 3M Arena at Mariucci following a Wayzata High School graduation ceremony. A suspect was arrested that evening and charged in Hennepin County with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and one count of owning a machine gun. He also faces federal charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun

