U of M dance team to represent U.S. in jazz, pom divisions at ICU World Championships

By Aki Nace

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota dance team has been chosen to represent the United States at a world championship competition.

The team, which took first place in pom and second place in the jazz divisions at the Universal Dance Association Dance Nationals in Orlando last month, will head to the International Cheer Union World Championships in April.

The University of Minnesota dance team is the most decorated program in Gopher athletics, with 23 national championships since 2003. The group is coached entirely by former team members.

Last year, the dance routine to the song "Dream On" by Aerosmith went viral at nationals. People around the country fell in love with the Gophers; team members and coaches say it started to put their sport on the map.

The Gophers will represent the U.S. in the jazz and pom divisions. University of Nevada, Las Vegas was selected to represent the U.S. in hip hop.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 21, 2025.

