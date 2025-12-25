Former University of Minnesota kicker given new kidney thanks to his pickleball partner

Being at Dropshot pickleball courts in Shakopee, Minnesota, is where Rob Gray thrives.

The former University of Minnesota Gopher kicker and punter craved competition in his later life and found pickleball, where he quickly excelled, becoming a Senior Pro player.

But no matter how hard he worked out, it wasn't enough to stop his health decline.

"It got to the point where I would pretty much stand in one spot and make my partner do most of the work," Gray said.

He was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease back in 1999, battling against time with just one kidney that eventually started to fail.

"I knew I was going to need one, and if I didn't get one, I was going on dialysis Nov. 1 or even in Oct. 3," Gray said.

That's when a connection on the court turned into something much bigger.

Matt Skahen has been playing with Gray for several years now. His strong faith drove him to offer up a life-saving gift to his friend.

"I do just believe it was ordained, that Jesus knew exactly when he brought us together, that, 'Hey Matt, you're going to have two healthy kidneys your whole life because you're going to give one to Rob eventually," Skahen said.

Gray never asked for the donation, but Skahen took all the steps to get tested, found out he was a perfect match and never looked back.

"I do think that I would have regretted it for the rest of my life," Skahen said.

On Nov. 6, the two friends underwent surgeries at Hennepin Healthcare, and the transplant was successful.

Both Gray and Skahen were back to playing pickleball together just six weeks after the operations.

Gray already feels the difference of having a healthy kidney.

"It definitely changes your energy level. My brain fog went away, my mind is more active," he said.

Skahen's kidney donation holds more value than a person may think. The National Kidney Foundation says there are currently over 100,000 people on the waiting list.

Only 17,000 people receive a kidney each year, and every day, 12 people die waiting for a kidney, according to the foundation.

"Yet there are 300 million people in the United States with two kidneys. There has to be a way that this education can get out there so we can start saving lives," Gray said.

He and Skahen hope they can be an example of how easy and low-risk a transplant can be.

"You don't have to be extraordinary to do something extraordinary," Skahen said.

Gray added, "It's just an overwhelming feeling of brotherhood and love. It's just, I couldn't be more thankful."

A brotherhood only divided by one thing, rivalry Bloomington alma maters.

"We still rib each other a little bit about it," Gray said. "I think there's some people from Kennedy and Jefferson that would be like, 'You gave him a kidney?"

Learn more about kidney transplants here.