UnitedHealth Group hopes arrest brings solace to slain CEO's family and friends

What we know about the person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

MINNEAPOLIS — UnitedHealth Group is hoping Monday's apprehension of a person of interest in the killing of Brian Thompson, CEO of its insurance wing, will bring some comfort to those who knew him.

In a statement Monday, the company said:

"Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy. We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy as they mourn."

On Monday, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania and is being questioned in connection with the killing of Thompson, who was gunned down Wednesday morning on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk.

Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona Monday morning by someone who'd seen photos of the person of interest in the case. Local authorities responded and arrested him, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. Mangione has since been charged with several unrelated crimes, including forgery and "possessing instruments of crime.

The gun police found may have been a 3D-printed ghost gun, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. The gun, and a suppresser found on Mangione, matches a description of the weapon used to kill Thompson, police say.

Officers also found a handwritten document that discussed his motivation and mindset.

UnitedHealthcare Group Inc. has faced a firestorm of controversy this year, including a software attack, protests, lawsuits, insider trading accusations and layoffs by one of its subsidiaries.