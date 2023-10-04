Authorities need help identifying woman who died at HCMC in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office is asking for the public's help to identify the remains of an unidentified woman.

The woman, who investigators believe is between 40 and 50 years of age, died on the morning of Sept. 29 at HCMC's emergency room in downtown Minneapolis.

She has light brown skin, and is possibly Asian, Native American, or Latino. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 142 pounds. Her hair is medium length and dark brown, and her eyes are brown.

Henn. Co. Medical Examiner's Office

The woman has a tattoo on her upper right arm that reads "LO. DOWN," and she was wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt that reads "Los Angeles USA City of Angels" on the front. She was also wearing gray pajama pants with a print featuring red and black moose, bears and trees. She also wore a gray and black scarf.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 612-215-6300.