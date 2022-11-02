UMN partners with MPD to increase law enforcement presence over next 2 weekends

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced on Wednesday a new initiative to increase law enforcement presence on and near the Minneapolis campus over the next two weekends.

UMN officials say the initiative, called "Operation Gopher Guardian," is a partnership with Minneapolis police focusing on the Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods.

Up to 10 additional officers from UMPD and MPD will be enlisted Friday and Saturday evenings into the early morning. The university will pay overtime for both UMPD and MPD officers.

"UMPD, as well as our many law enforcement partners, are regularly the first responders to serious calls, including criminal, life safety, and traffic accident calls. This short-term initiative provides additional focused attention to specific areas near campus, and is designed to enhance safety and be responsive to the needs of our University community," UMN said in a statement.

The initiative announcement comes following a fireworks attack near the university hurt at least four people over the weekend, including one student.