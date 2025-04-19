U of M dance team draws 4,500+ to Williams Arena for World Competition send-off

WCCO brought you exclusive coverage of the University of Minnesota dance team winning their 23rd national championship in January. Now, they've been selected to represent Team USA at the ICU World championships.

It's a rare opportunity for the Gopher dance team to dance as the U.S. National Team. This the third time the program has had the opportunity to dance at this level, the last time being 2014.

"Going to that next level and representing the United States is truly an honor," said Emily Jeffcoat, U of M dancer.

"Getting to experience that and seeing dance from all over the world come to one place is something I'm so excited for," said Maddy Vercelli, U of M dancer.

The U of M dance team put together and entirely new jazz routine for this world competition, one with more grit and intensity, that they performed in front of a crowd on Saturday at Williams Arena. They closed out the showcase send-off with their pom routine, which they will also be competing at Worlds. It is the same routine that won a national championship earlier this year, but they took it up a notch from what got them gold.

"I would say it taught us a lot about how we can elevate more as athletes," said Jeffcoat.

U of M Spirit Squad head coach and program director, Amanda Gaines, said she expected around 1,000 people to show up to watch them perform before leaving to compete, but to her surprise more than 4,500 tickets were sold.

"It just shows that the Minnesota dance community continues to show up and support," said Gaines.

These ticket sales benefit this team in a big way as a fundraiser for the program.

"There are travel costs, costume costs, apparel costs, that come with that, so these ticket sales are really going to offset all the costs that come with representing the U.S. National team, so it takes that burden off of the athletes," said Gaines.

It's a special moment for the dancers to get the recognition, and to see how much the support has grown over the years. After the performances, kids rushed the court for autographs and pictures with the U.S. National team members.

"It's just gratitude fully. We're just grateful for all the support," said Vercelli.

Part of performing for the dance community is also including them. The U of M dance team invited 20 local dance studios to show their routines as well.

"They brought such a big audience, for not just them, but every single dancer, and it makes us feel more important and more seen," said Sophie Helgeson, dancer at Dance Arts Centre in Chanhassen.

The U of M dance team leaves for Orlando, Florida in a few days to compete at the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Competition April 23-25.