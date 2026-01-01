Minnesota college dance teams are vying for gold again at UDA Nationals

All eyes will be on the University of Minnesota dance team this month as they hope to add to their 23 national titles at the UDA Dance Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

They're coming into the DIA Division with a lot of momentum after taking home first place in pom and second place in jazz last year.

They captured the emotions of the crowd and judges in a heartfelt routine to the song "This Woman's Work" by Kate Bush.

Gopher head coach Amanda Gaines shared in a WoMN in Sports podcast coming Jan. 14 some details on what the team is bringing to the UDA floor this year.

"For jazz this is a style that we have not done yet in terms of the approach that we're taking, so from what we brought last year, it is a 180 from that," Gaines said.

The Gophers are also fresh off of competing on the world stage. They were selected to represent Team USA last year, where they took home gold in pom and silver in jazz.

Other teams WCCO will be following at UDA nationals are the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks. They are two national champions in pom and jazz in the open division.

The University of St. Thomas came in second in jazz in the DI Division. The 18-time national champs are hoping to get back on top.

Their head coach Julia Harris says they're stretching themselves as a program with a unique routine this year.

"We're doing something a little different that we haven't done in the past, which i'm really excited about. We have a new choreographer this year, Courtney Colich with The Vibe, and she's definitely brought an element that we haven't done in the past that i'm excited to share with the world," Harris said.

Lastly WCCO will be tracking Gopher co-ed cheer, who compete at UCA in Orlando at the same time as dance.

For the first time in program history they won a national championship in game day division last year. They're hoping to capitalize on that win and take home first in the performance and mascot divisions.