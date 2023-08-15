Watch CBS News
Uber threatens to end service in Minneapolis if city council passes bill boosting rideshare driver pay

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Uber says a new Minneapolis law could drive up prices or even drive them out of the city.

The ordinance would give drivers a pay bump, but the rideshare giant wants the Minneapolis City Council to pump the brakes.

They sent an email to customers reading in part, "If this bill were to pass, we would unfortunately have no choice but to greatly reduce service, and possibly shut down operations entirely."  

Uber had a similar message when the state was considering similar legislation. Gov. Tim Walz vetoed that bill – the only veto he's issued during his time in office.

The city council will consider its bill on Thursday.

