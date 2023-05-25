Walz vetoes rideshare wages bill after Uber threatens to halt operations outside Twin Cities over it

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has vetoed a bill that would have raised wages for rideshare drivers, and at the same time signed an executive order to create a committee for further study.

This comes after rideshare company Uber threatened to stop operating outside of the Twin Cities area later this summer if the governor signed the bill into law.

WCCO's Esme Murphy reports this is the first time Walz has ever vetoed a bill in his tenure as Minnesota's governor.

"Rideshare drivers deserve fair wages and safe working conditions. I am committed to finding solutions that balance the interests of all parties, including drivers and riders," Walz said. "This is not the right bill to achieve these goals. I have spent my career fighting for workers, and I will continue to work with drivers, riders, and rideshare companies to address the concerns that this bill sought to address."

The working group will be comprised of legislators, drivers, rideshare company representatives, members of the disability community, labor, riders, and others, and is expected to issue recommendations for furthering rideshare legislation next session.

Following Walz's veto, Uber spokesperson Freddi Goldstein released the following statement:

"While it was always our goal to pass comprehensive legislation this session that would raise rates for drivers while providing them the flexibility and benefits they tell us they want, that is not the bill we ended up with. We appreciate the opportunity to work together to get this right and hope the legislature quickly passes a compromise in February."



Lyft spokesperson CJ Macklin, meanwhile, said this:

"We appreciate Gov. Walz listening to many in the community, vetoing the bill and instead creating a task force to properly study these important issues. Lawmakers should pass fair pay and other protections, but it must be done in a way that doesn't jeopardize the affordability and safety of those who rely on the service. We recently did this in Washington state, where drivers, labor leaders, elected officials and the companies came together to pass smart legislation that benefited all involved. We look forward to continuing our engagement and finding a similar pathway forward here in Minnesota."

The DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature sent the bill to Gov. Tim Walz's desk over the weekend.

Supporters of the proposal said drivers are not making a livable wage at a time when gas prices are high and they face increased risks on the road. Last fall, a 20-year-old pled guilty to federal charges of targeting rideshare drivers at gunpoint.

The proposal set new minimum payment rates to boost the driver's share of a ride's final tab. It would have required compensation of at least $1.45 per mile and 34 cents per minute for rides in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, with a 20-cent decrease in the mileage rate elsewhere in the state.

The proposal would have also created a way to appeal a company's decision to kick a driver off the platform. Some drivers say they are "deactivated" without evidence or any opportunity to challenge the move.

Uber claimed that rides in the Twin Cities on the app would be some of the most expensive in the country if the bill was signed into law -- even more than New York -- with at least a 30% increase in the average fare.

When asked about Uber's statement earlier Thursday, Walz said "those are considerations we have to take in" and that they are "continuing to work on it.

"This whole theme of this legislative session is making a fairness around workers. And so what these folks are saying is the gig economy for these drivers, the warehouse workers and others, simply as doesn't work -- doesn't work the way it should," he said.