Mohamed Yusuf, an Uber driver who was attacked on the job, passed away Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

In a statement, CAIR-MN extended its heartfelt condolences to Yusuf's family, loved ones and fellow community members. Yusuf's family is expected to hold a press conference Monday.

Yusuf was attacked by Samit Apurva Patel earlier this month after picking him up near a bar in northeast Minneapolis, according to a complaint filed in the case. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother at the time of the attack.

The attack left Yusuf with serious injuries and in a coma. The injuries included broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, and a collapsed lung. Several organs had to be removed due to significant internal bleeding.

A few days after the attack, CAIR-MN called for a hate crime investigation; however, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not pursue a bias enhancement when charging Patel, stating the evidence "does not reach the necessary standard to pursue a bias enhancement."

Patel has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking. He has been released from jail with conditions after posting an $800,000 bond.

Note: The above video originally aired on Nov. 18