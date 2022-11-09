In Wisconsin, incumbent Ron Johnson projected to win U.S. Senate race

MADISON, Wis. -- CBS News projects Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson will win over Democrat Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race.

Wisconsin is one of two states holding a U.S. Senate election this year. Johnson's reelection will affect the partisan balance of the U.S. Senate, which was split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

Johnson was first elected in 2010 when he defeated Democrat incumbent Sen. Russ Feingold. Johnson beat Feingold again in 2016.

Barnes served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2013-2017 and was elected lieutenant governor in 2018 when he became the first Black person to serve in that position in Wisconsin.

While Johnson has been criticized for promoting false claims of election fraud in relation to the 2020 presidential election, he is known for saying things politicians usually shy away from, contending voters will reward him for truth-telling.