U.S. Pond Hockey Championship start time delayed due to poor ice conditions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Pond Hockey Championship start time has been delayed for a few hours due to poor ice conditions, organizers said Friday morning.

The tournament, which was originally slated to start at 9:15 a.m., will now begin at 12:15 p.m as crews work to clear the slush off Lake Nokomis.

"We've had crews working around the clock in an effort to get the rinks in the most playable condition possible. While Mother Nature hasn't been playing super nice, we have continued to see dramatic improvement every hour," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Iconic winter events around the Twin Cities have been grappling with poor weather conditions; heavy snow and ice have forced organizers to re-think their events amid a January thaw.

