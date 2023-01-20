Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

U.S. Pond Hockey Championship start time delayed due to poor ice conditions

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw
Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Pond Hockey Championship start time has been delayed for a few hours due to poor ice conditions, organizers said Friday morning.

The tournament, which was originally slated to start at 9:15 a.m., will now begin at 12:15 p.m as crews work to clear the slush off Lake Nokomis.

"We've had crews working around the clock in an effort to get the rinks in the most playable condition possible. While Mother Nature hasn't been playing super nice, we have continued to see dramatic improvement every hour," the organization said in a Facebook post.

RELATED: "Lake Chipotle" makes triumphant, inconvenient return to south Minneapolis parking lot

Iconic winter events around the Twin Cities have been grappling with poor weather conditions; heavy snow and ice have forced organizers to re-think their events amid a January thaw.

To see the new schedule for the pond hockey championships, click here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.