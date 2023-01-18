Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.

Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush.

"Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.

They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes.

"Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.

In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather forced all of Minneapolis's outdoor ice rinks to temporarily close as of Tuesday. Some rinks, like on Lake of the Isles, have not opened yet for the season due to poor ice conditions.

Not all outdoor ice skating is a lost cause. The city of Eagan is celebrating the opening of Goat Hill Park Ice Rink, the city's first refrigerated outdoor ice rink. They hope to be able to keep the rink open about five months of the year.

"This investment by the community and by the hockey association really provides us a unique opportunity to keep people skating even on those days where we've historically had to cancel," Eagan Superintendent of Parks Chris Fleck said.

The multi-phased project was made possible through a partnership between the city and Eagan Hockey Association, which provided a $1.3 million donation to cover the costs of the first phase of the project including the rink installation, refrigeration system and site enhancements for this upcoming winter season, the city said.

"It's exciting, and we're excited to hopefully get the roof put on and have some more opportunities to do some bigger events out here and just watch the kids have fun and play," assistant youth hockey coach and parent Bryanna Norberg said.

They hope it will allow the public and youth hockey players more chances to get on the ice despite Mother Nature's best shots.

