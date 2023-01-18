"Lake Chipotle" makes triumphant, inconvenient return to south Minneapolis parking lot

MINNEAPOLIS – Mother Nature is getting rid of some of our recent snowfall, refilling one of the most celebrated, and most annoying, of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes.

"Lake Chipotle" is an enormous puddle that famously formed last spring outside the Chipotle restaurant off Hennepin Avenue and West 26th Street in the East Isles neighborhood.

Our abnormally-warm weather means the fake lake is thriving again – to the delight of folks on social media.

Lake Chipotle in peak form. 🏄‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wkDMZqS0Ha — Blake Derrick💎 (@IAmBlakeDerrick) January 18, 2023