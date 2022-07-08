Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Two-thirds of Americans say reunions make for best summer vacations

/ CBS Minnesota

How to have the perfect summer vacation close to home 04:40

Summer is often the time for people to get together.

A new poll shows a reunion with family or friends is the most joyful way to spend a summer vacation. Two-thirds of the poll participants said they enjoy reunions.

"Cooking together is our family's way to embody the traditional culture of our roots. We celebrate these roots running deep for generations to come, together," Stephanie Payne, a participant of the family reunion, said.

The poll was sponsored by Motel 6.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.