Two-thirds of Americans say reunions make for best summer vacations

Summer is often the time for people to get together.

A new poll shows a reunion with family or friends is the most joyful way to spend a summer vacation. Two-thirds of the poll participants said they enjoy reunions.

"Cooking together is our family's way to embody the traditional culture of our roots. We celebrate these roots running deep for generations to come, together," Stephanie Payne, a participant of the family reunion, said.

The poll was sponsored by Motel 6.