Two St. Paul men plead guilty to assaulting a federal agent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dion Miller, 27, and Aaron Maurice Admir Harris, 29, pleaded guilty to assaulting a undercover federal agent on Friday.

According to court documents, on March 30, 2023, law enforcement arranged a controlled narcotics purchase using an undercover officer from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The undercover officer planned to purchase approximately 1,600 M30 fentanyl pills from Miller and Harris. According to a court documents, the men had no intention of selling fentanyl to the undercover officer but did plan to rob the officer.

After meeting at the agreed upon location in St. Paul, Miller and Harris invited the officer into their vehicle, per court documents. During the transaction, Miller pulled out a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and laser and pointed it at the officer's face and torso.

Court documents show that Miller and Harris repeatedly told the officer to give them money. The officer threw cash down, then exited the vehicle. Miller and Harris fled the scene.

Authorities followed Miller and Harris to a St. Paul residence where they later surrendered.

According to court documents, officers recovered the semi-automatic handgun and $2,400 in cash that was taken from the undercover officer during the robbery.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to assault a federal law enforcement office on Aug. 1, and Harris pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting assault upon a federal law enforcement officer on Aug. 2.

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later date.