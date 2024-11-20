Two Minnesota dancers take the spotlight in the Nutcracker at Radio City

MINNEAPOLIS — For a second straight year, some Minnesota dancers are making their big debut in New York City this holiday season.

Lake Elmo's Savannah Manzel starred as Clara in the Nutcracker of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Her accomplishment opened the door for other Minnesota dancers to have the same opportunity.

This year, two Minnesota dancers are leaping into the spotlight behind her.

"We actually came last year to see Savannah Manzel and after the show," said Amber Jackson. "We were walking home and she says 'Mama, I want to do that someday,' little did I know that would be next year."

A true full circle moment for 10-year-old Savannah Jackson.

She is one of the youngest dancers to hold the role of Clara in the Nutcracker at Radio City Music Hall, which can be a lot of pressure to perform on such a big stage.

"I just tell myself it's a job. If you mess up, you make mistakes in life and try better next time," said Jackson.

What makes this experience extra special, is that she shares it her friend, 12-year-old Lilly Anderson.

The two both perform the role to be able to perform multiple times, and sometimes more than one show a day.

"I feel like I'm spreading so much joy and I'm so proud of myself," said Anderson.

Jackson and Anderson both train at Larkin Dance studio in Maplewood. The studio owners have already visited New York to see their students perform.

"I mean it's incredible that three girls in two years get this opportunity and how grateful we are," said Anderson's mother Sarah Anderson. "But I really think it comes back to the training they get at Larkin Dance Studio."

"I think there's lots and lots of good talent from our state and there's a lot of good teachers too and they train them very very well," said Jackson.

This opportunity has taught both girls to continue to dream big, as they've already made their dreams a reality this holiday season.

"I want to be a Rockette when I get older," said Jackson.

"I want to be on Broadway and be on a big stage and perform," says Anderson.

If you want to see them perform, Anderson and Jackson are both trading off dancing in the show several times a week through Jan. 5th.