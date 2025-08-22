2 charged after stray bullet hits 79-year-old woman in Minneapolis

Formal charges have been filed against two people who are accused of firing a gun from their vehicle in Minneapolis earlier this month, hitting a 79-year-old woman who was sitting near a window inside her home at the time.

According to the charging documents, a 26-year-old Robbinsdale woman is charged with one count of first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm and one count of drive-by shooting toward an occupied vehicle or building.

In addition, a 52-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with the same crimes, as well as illegal possession of a firearm due to a drug conviction in 1998.

Minneapolis police announced Thursday the duo had been arrested for the shooting, which happened early Sunday on the 1700 block of 31st Street East. It was also one of four shootings across the city between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police have said the four shootings appear to be unrelated.

The documents say witnesses told police two SUV's, one gray and one black, were chasing each other in the area, and the gray SUV was being driven by a man who had a firearm, and there was a passenger. Meanwhile, the black SUV had a Black driver that had a firearm, as well as a woman who was yelling for help. However, the witness told police he wasn't sure which party with the firearm ended up pulling the trigger because he was trying to find safety.

Police then found video from a nearby building which showed the shooting, which involved a single shot. The video also shows a flash coming from the front passenger window before the gray SUV hits a traffic sign twice and eventually heading west on 32nd Street East. A black SUV is then seen shortly after driving south on 17th Avenue South.

Officers were able to find the vehicle on license plate readers in the area and learned the plate on the gray SUV had been stopped earlier this summer in Plymouth. The driver, as well as the vehicle, were being investigated for drugs and gun offenses by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle and both suspects were eventually found at the Midway Motel in St. Paul.

In her statement to police, the woman told officers she and the man had been in a relationship for about nine years and had been with him on August 17. The complaint says she fired the shot because they were being chased and "didn't mean to shoot victim" and wanted to scare the person that was chasing them.

However, the woman later said it was the man who fired, not her, and that the weapon belonged to both of them.

The woman again switched her story to say she fired the gun, according to the complaint, and told police she told them before the man fired because she believed officers would let her go if they thought she didn't fire the gun.

The document goes on to say the male suspect wouldn't say who fired the gun but did say they were being chased by another vehicle. He also told police the gun wasn't his but was sitting on it when he was arrested. He added that someone else left it in his vehicle earlier that week and was hanging onto it in case that person still wanted it.

Both suspects are in police custody and are scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon.