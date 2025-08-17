Minneapolis police investigating multiple overnight shootings
Police in Minneapolis responded to at least three reported shootings from Saturday night through Sunday morning.
The first happened in the North Loop neighborhood around 9:20 p.m. Police said a man was shot at Third Street North and Second Avenue North, then taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made, and police shared no further information.
About an hour later on the 1700 block of 31st Street East, a woman was shot while inside her home, police said, possibly by someone in a passing vehicle. The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a potentially life-threatening injury, police said. No one has been arrested in this shooting.
Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to another shooting on the 1500 block of East Lake Street.
WCCO has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information on these shootings.