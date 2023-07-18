Two boys airlifted to hospital after central Minnesota ATV crash

SPICER, Minn. -- Two children were airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash in central Minnesota Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. in on the 5000 block of 97th Avenue Northeast in Green Lake Township, near Spicer, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Two boys aged 14 and 11 were on an ATV on a gravel driveway when they lost control and hit a tree, the sheriff's office said.

Both were flown to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. The sheriff's office said the extent of their injuries is unknown.