4-year-old killed, 7-year-old injured in Hibbing ATV accident

HIBBING, Minn. -- A 4-year-old was killed and a 7-year-old was injured when an ATV flipped over in Hibbing, Minnesota on Saturday.

According to a press release, Jesse Feltus, 28, was driving an ATV with the two juvenile passengers when the ATV flipped over.

The 4-year-old male passenger suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Fairview Range Hospital where he later passed away.

Feltus and the 7-year-old passenger suffered nonlife threatening injuries from the incident.

There have been no reported signs of impairment or foul play at the time of the incident, and Feltus and the two passengers were all wearing helmets.

The incident continues to be investigated.