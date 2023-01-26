TwinsFest returns to Target Field
Despite the freezing temps, the boys of summer are in town.
TwinsFest takes over Target Field, the annual kick-off to spring training and ultimately the season.
TwinsFest is this Friday and Saturday at Target Field.
Tickets are $10 for kids, and adults are $20. Some autographs are extra.
All proceeds benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.
Click here for more information.
