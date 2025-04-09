Joe Ryan pitches 7 scoreless innings and Twins beat Royals 4-0

Joe Ryan continued his mastery over Kansas City, giving up just two hits over seven scoreless innings in the Minnesota Twins' 4-0 victory over the Royals on Wednesday night.

Ryan (1-1), who struck out four and did not give up a walk, is now 7-0 in nine career starts against the Royals with a 1.30 ERA in 55 1/3 innings.

Seth Lugo (1-1) threw 109 pitches for the Royals, allowing two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Twins got a run in the fourth on Edouard Julien's RBI single to right. Lugo walked Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach with one out. After Ty France lined one back to Lugo, Julien drove in Correa.

France's two-out single in the sixth drove in Correa for a 2-0 lead.

Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach (9) is tagged out by Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia as he tried to advance to third on a single by Edouard Julien during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel / AP

The Twins got runs in the eighth and ninth, as Matt Wallner and France, respectively, each hit his first home run of the season.

After the Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, the Royals had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a double, but he was doubled up after attempting to steal third and not getting back to second when Salvador Perez lined out to center.

France was 3 of 4 Wednesday with a home run and two RBIs. In 30 career games against Kansas City, he's hitting .412, with a 1.154 OPS, his best against any opponent.

The teams will complete a four-game series on Thursday. The Twins will send RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA) to the mound to face Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA).