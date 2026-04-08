Twins score 6 runs against Valdez in first inning and hold off Tigers 8-6

Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins batted around in a six-run first inning against Framber Valdez before holding off the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Bailey Ober (1-0) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Twins, who will go for a four-game sweep of their AL Central rivals Thursday afternoon. Cody Laweryson struck out two in 1 1/3 innings before Kody Funderburk got two outs for his third career save and first this season.

Buxton singled on the first pitch from Valdez (1-1) and later scored on a wild pitch. Ryan Jeffers had a sacrifice fly, Josh Bell singled in a run and Matt Wallner added an RBI double. Royce Lewis made it 6-0 with a two-run single before Valdez retired the side on his 29th pitch.

Buxton singled and scored on a two-out base hit by Luke Keaschall for a 7-0 lead in the fourth. Buxton also doubled and scored the Twins' final run in the sixth.

Ober allowed RBI singles to Kerry Carpenter and Dillon Dingler before leaving with two on in the sixth. Justin Topa gave up an infield single to Parker Meadows that loaded the bases before Zach McKinstry lined out to left field.

Anthony Banda allowed a two-run double to Gleyber Torres and an RBI single to Riley Greene in the seventh. Cole Sands let Greene score on a wild pitch before striking out Meadows to keep it 8-6.

Valdez exited after Buxton and Austin Martin singled to start the sixth. The left-hander gave up eight runs — matching his career high — on 10 hits and two walks.

Valdez had allowed just one earned run over 12 innings in his first two starts for Detroit after signing a $115 million, three-year contract as a free agent in February.

Twins RHP Mick Abel (0-2, 11.05 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 7.56).