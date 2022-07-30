Watch CBS News
Twins place Max Kepler and Miguel Sanó on injured list

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Miguel Sanó were both placed on the 10-day injured list, the Minnesota Twins announced Saturday.

Kepler has missed the last three Twins games since sustaining a toe fracture last Sunday in Detriot.

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins during an at-bat against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park on July 24, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Duane Burleson / Getty Images

Sanó has missed 75 games this season after surgery on his left knee. He played three games before being put back on the injured list. 

Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras will replace Kepler and Sanó while they recover. Beckham has played 33 games for the St. Paul Saints this season, hitting .413 and five home runs. This will be Contreras' third stint playing for the Twins this season, having played in six games.

Pitcher Bailey Ober was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Beckham on the roster.

