Twins' front office changes will take effect next week, team says

The Minnesota Twins have announced a team leadership succession plan first put forth last fall will be completed next week.

Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter will move into a strategic advisory role starting Monday as President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey is elevated to St. Peter's role, the team announced Thursday. The Twins first announced the plan in November, at which time they also made Jeremy Zoll general manager.

Falvey will become the first person in Twins history to be president of both business and baseball operations. He's been with the organization in 2016 and was promoted to lead baseball operations in 2019. St. Peter started as an intern with the Twins in 1990 and became president in 2002.

This could be just the first major transition the Twins will go through in the near future. In October, the Pohlad family announced it would explore selling the franchise after 40 years of ownership.

The Twins missed the playoffs with an 82-80 record last season, a disappointment for fans after the team won its first playoff game and series in 20 years the season before. Despite the backslide, the team announced manager Rocco Baldelli will return for the upcoming season.