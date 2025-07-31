Twins reportedly trade Carlos Correa to Houston Astros

The Minnesota Twins will trade shortstop Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros, according to reports.

CBS Sports reported Thursday afternoon that the Astros and Twins agreed to the deal.

Correa, 30, had previously said that discussions about a trade back to Houston aren't "serious."

He made his MLB debut with the Astros back in 2015 and helped the team to six playoff appearances, three American League pennants and its first World Series title in 2017, which was tainted by a sign-stealing scandal.

The top pick in the 2012 amateur draft and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year was part of the homegrown core that helped the Astros go from the league's laughingstock to perennial contenders. He signed with the Twins in 2022.

Correa has exclusively played shortstop in his 11-year MLB career but will almost certainly move to third base for the AL West leaders with shortstop Jeremy Peña close to returning from the injured list. The Astros need help at third base with All-Star Isaac Paredes out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star has a no-trade clause in the six-year, $200 million contract he signed with the Twins in 2023. He would have needed to sign off on any deal.

Charismatic and an unquestioned leader in the clubhouse, Correa could help galvanize a team that has managed to remain atop the division standings despite dealing with multiple injuries to both its lineup and pitching staff.

The Twins have made several moves ahead of the Thursday 7 p.m. trade deadline. According to ESPN, the Texas Rangers are acquiring Danny Coulombe. The Twins also traded Harrison Bader and Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies.