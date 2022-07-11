Twins' Buxton, Arraez named All-Star reserves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the Twins' top hitters will be headed to Los Angeles for the All-Star game later this month.

Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez were both named as reserves for the American League team.

The batting of the two first-time All-Stars has been a key component of the Twins' reign atop the AL Central.

Buxton has hit 23 home runs, a career best and good for 5th in MLB.

"Took a long time for me to get to this spot, but I wouldn't be here without you guys, you know, supporting me," Buxton told his teammates in a video posted to social media.

Arraez, meanwhile, has the best batting average in the league at .348. He also has the second-highest on-base percentage in the league at .420.

"I'm super happy to receive this honor for the first time in my career," Arraez said on Twitter. "Thank God for your blessing and thank you fans for all your support."

"I've never seen an offensive first half like this in my entire life," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Arraez this season.

As of Monday, the Twins' record was 48-40, 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

The All-Star game is slated for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.