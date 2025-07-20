Watch CBS News
Sports

Twins avert series sweep against the Rockies in 7-1 victory

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 20, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 20, 2025 01:54

Royce Lewis hit two home runs — his first career multihomer game — and Joe Ryan struck out 11 in seven innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Coming off his first All-Star appearance, Ryan (10-4) gave up one run and five hits with no walks. The right-hander worked a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts in the All-Star Game last Tuesday night at Atlanta.

Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran each threw a scoreless inning of relief for the Twins.

Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer off starter Germán Márquez (3-11) in the third and Harrison Bader added a solo shot for the Twins.

Willi Castro tripled leading off the ninth and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Orlando Arcia to make it 7-1.

Mickey Moniak homered in the third for Colorado. Jordan Beck and Ryan McMahon each had two hits.

Castro drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a groundout by Carlos Correa and scored on a triple by Kody Clemens before Wallner's homer gave the Twins a 3-1 lead in the third.

Minnesota racked up 12 hits — six for extra bases — and Twins pitchers had 13 strikeouts.

The Twins hadn't announced a starter yet for Monday against Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00 ERA) and the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Rockies begin a three-game set against St. Louis.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.