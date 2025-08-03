Twins snap 4-game losing streak in 5-4 win over Guardians

Trevor Larnach had a two-run single in a four-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis also drove in runs in the first against Joey Cantillo (2-2), who struck out a season-high nine over 5 2/3 innings. Kody Clemens' bunt single in the eighth plated DaShawn Keirsey Jr. with an insurance run.

The Guardians trailed 5-2 going into the ninth, but Brayan Rocchio's pinch-hit single off Michael Tonkin scored Nolan Jones and C.J. Kayfus. Erasmo Ramírez entered and retired Daniel Schneemann and José Ramírez in order to close out the win.

Minnesota snapped a four-game losing streak. Kody Funderburk (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief, and Ramírez earned the save in his first big-league appearance since Aug. 30, 2024, with Tampa Bay.

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer in the first and Schneemann had three hits for the second day in a row for Cleveland, which had won four straight. Kayfus doubled for his first hit in the majors, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

José Ureña, pitching for his sixth team in three years, started and gave up two runs in four innings for the Twins. Wallner and Clemens had two hits apiece.