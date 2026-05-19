Bell homers twice as Minnesota Twins beat Houston Astros 6-3 in game delayed nearly 2 hours by rain

Josh Bell homered twice and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 57 minutes due to rain and lightning in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Twins leading 3-0.

Bell homered in the second inning to open the scoring, then took Astros starter Tatsuya Imai (1-2) deep to left for a two-run shot in the fourth. It was the 12th multi-homer game of Bell's 11-year career.

After play resumed, Bell drove in his fourth run with an RBI single in the sixth.

Houston threatened in the first against Minnesota's Kendry Rojas, a reliever who opened and threw four innings. Rojas loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single before recording an out. But he escaped by inducing an infield fly and a double play.

Rojas allowed two hits and struck out three in his first career start. He debuted on April 22 and has made three relief appearances.

Eric Orze (2-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Taylor Rogers got the last two outs for his first save.

Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña was activated Monday after missing time with a right hamstring strain. He led off for Houston and drew a walk in his first plate appearance since April 11. The injury-riddled Astros began the series without Jose Altuve, who landed on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Up next

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (2-3, 6.86 ERA) takes the mound for Houston on Tuesday after winning two of his last three starts. Minnesota will give RHP Zebby Matthews (1-0, 0.00) his second start of the year he worked seven scoreless innings in his debut.