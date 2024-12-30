Watch CBS News
Former Twin Cities volleyball coach pleads guilty to production of child pornography

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Twin Cities volleyball coach has pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography

Federal court documents show 32-year-old Dorian Barrs made the guilty plea Monday. 

According to the indictment, Barrs is also charged with two more counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and four counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. 

It's unknown if a plea will be made on the remaining charges or if they will be dropped as part of a plea deal. 

Between 2014 and this past March, Barrs allegedly used Snapchat, text messaging and social media to "engage minor girls in sexually focused conversations," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said. 

Barrs is accused of using his position as a volleyball coach to coerce and persuade girls to engage in sexual activity with him, and produce and send him sexually explicit material. 

The indictment said Barrs was a volleyball coach in Minnesota from 2020 through early 2024, but did not mention where he coached. 

Osseo Area Schools confirmed that Barrs worked there as an assistant volleyball coast from fall 2020 until fall 2023 and that he is no longer employed there.

Anyone who believes they or one of their children is a victim of the coach is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 .

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

