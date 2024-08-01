Twin Cities volleyball coach faces federal child pornography charges

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Twin Cities volleyball coach has been charged with producing and receiving child pornography, authorities said.

Dorian Barrs, 32, faces four counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and four counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to an indictment. He made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Barrs allegedly used Snapchat, texts and social media to "engage minor girls in sexually focused conversations," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said. He is also accused of using his position as a coach to sexually assault girls, convince them to send him sexually explicit materials and produce child sexual abuse material with him. Some of the girls were as young as 13, and there may be more victims who have not yet come forward, according to the attorney's office.

The indictment states Barrs was a volleyball coach in Minnesota from 2020-2024, but that the alleged acts occurred over nearly a decade starting in 2014. The indictment does not say where Barrs coached.

Anyone who believes they or one of their children is a victim of the coach is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.