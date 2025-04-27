Man stabbed outside Charli XCX concert in Minneapolis, hours after fatal Columbia Heights stabbing

One man is dead, another is injured and two people are in custody after separate stabbings on Saturday in the Twin Cities, including one that happened outside of a packed Target Center.

Minneapolis police say a man was stabbed in the neck at about 9:30 p.m. in front of Target Center near South Sixth Street in downtown. Police say his attacker, a man, fled on foot, but was arrested by officers about a block away.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where police say he was "stabilized." His exact condition hasn't been released.

Minneapolis police say they're still investigating, and add that the attack was unconnected to the Charli XCX concert that was in progress at the time.

Less than six hours earlier, Columbia Heights police say officers were called to the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place Northeast on a report of a "distressed individual requesting an ambulance."

Police say officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, and despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

A woman was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing, and is being held at the Anoka County Jail.

Police say the Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.