Twin Cities residents monitoring for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity around schools

As kids left Roosevelt High School in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon, a woman wearing a pin that said "I stand with immigrants" watched them.

Jen Newberg, a parent at the school, stood on a street corner during dismissal. She looked up and down the road, the same as she's done since Wednesday.

"I feel that my presence as a neighbor is important, and I want kids to feel safe," Newberg said.

She says she's a trained "constitutional observer," part of a loose network of community members who are working to document U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the Twin Cities.

Newberg said that people like her are now keeping a close eye on public schools with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's "Operation Metro Surge" now underway, prompted by President Trump's renewed attacks on Minnesota's Somali community.

While Newberg watched her street corner, Emily Phillips and Marie Purcell drove down the street, checking in on Roosevelt before moving on to other schools in the area. Purcell and Phillips don't know Newberg, but they share the same goal.

"We're hearing a lot both from parents and teachers that they want a lot more community presence," Purcell said.

On Thursday, St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlondrea Hines sent a message to families acknowledging reported ICE sightings near one of the district's schools. While she said that there was no firm evidence that it happened, the district "increased supervision at school sites to ensure each of our students made it home safely."

"The only legal paperwork that would compel St. Louis Park Public Schools to act is a judicial order signed by a judge. Without that, we will NOT confirm the enrollment or attendance of any specific student or students," Dr. Hines said in her message. "At no time will ICE or other related law enforcement agents be allowed access to the school beyond the main office area without specific court documents legally requiring us to provide this access."

Ian McConnell, a parent in the St. Louis Park school district, said that there's been renewed fear among parents this week.

"My immediate feeling when I heard that ICE was present near Aquila [Elementary] was anger. Deep, righteous anger," McConnell said. "When I look just a little deeper, it's deep sadness that my neighbors are experiencing, something that they shouldn't have to."

Purcell had a whistle attached to her wrist on Friday at Roosevelt, ready to make noise if ICE were to show up. It's been a popular tactic for those looking to interrupt ICE operations in the Twin Cities and across the country.

As of Friday night, an ICE spokesperson had acknowledged WCCO's request for comment on operations near local schools but did not respond to questions.

ICE agents arrested 1,694 people in Minnesota from Jan. 20 to Oct. 15 this year, according to the Deportation Data Project. They also arrested at least 12 people during the Twin Cities operation this week, the federal agency said Thursday.

Less than half of the announced arrestees from the operation are Somali, according to ICE.