Twin Cities Salvation Army looks to raise additional $250K before end of year

The Salvation Army in the Twin Cities says it needs an additional $250,000 to meet its year-end Christmas fundraising goal, as donations in the final months of the year fund programs long after the holidays are over.

Dan Furry with the Salvation Army says the fourth quarter is the organization's biggest giving season.

"Well, in some ways, it goes without saying that this period of time, the holiday season, is the biggest giving season of the year for the Salvation Army. And so 70% of donations that we take in all year long come in this quarter, the fourth quarter of the year," Furry said.

The Salvation Army says it is on a comparable pace with last year's giving, but still short of its goal.

"The last week of December is by far the most active fundraising time of year for us, and we are grateful for the support that our generous Minnesota neighbors have shown us," Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, a Salvation Army Northern Division commander, said.

The organization says donations are also being matched through Wednesday, up to $500,000, through a grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and other donors. Furry said the match means donations can go twice as far.

"It's a pool of donors totaling $500,000 that will match gifts at this time of year, up through tomorrow, actually," Furry said on Tuesday. "So, if they make a gift to the Salvation Army right now, their gift will have twice the impact. They'll help twice as many people thanks to the match from these donors."

Furry said the need for assistance has increased as families continue to face higher prices and fewer benefits from some state programs related to housing and hunger.

"We've really seen a spike in the last year of people coming to us for assistance, and as much as 20% have gone up," Furry said. "I'll also point out that a lot of families who are now going to food shelves have never gone to food shelves before."

The Salvation Army says more than a third of Minnesota households fall below the ALICE threshold — defined as Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — meaning people who are working but do not earn enough to cover basic needs. The organization also points to record visits to Minnesota food shelves last year.

Furry said that the remaining $250,000 could translate to major impact.

"It's the equivalent of 500,000 more meals. It's the equivalent of helping 600 families avoid eviction because they're behind on rent," he said.

The Salvation Army says donations can be made through online gifts, phone contributions during business hours, or checks postmarked by Dec. 31.