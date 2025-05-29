St. Paul man sentenced for robbing Twin Cities postal workers at gunpoint

A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to robbing two Twin Cities postal workers at gunpoint has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Rubin Adams entered guilty pleas for two counts of armed robbery of a mail carrier in December. On Thursday, a judge handed down concurrent sentences of 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release for each count, according to court records.

One count each of theft of postal service keys and mail theft against Adams were dropped.

Prosecutors said Adams robbed mail carriers in Edina and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, 2023, brandishing a gun and demanding mailbox keys in each instance.

Authorities tied Adams to the robberies using surveillance footage, cellphone data, social media videos and a GPS-enabled ankle monitor he was wearing due to charges in Georgia.

The judge also ordered Adams to pay nearly $78,000 in restitution.