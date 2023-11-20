Mail carrier robbed on residential Edina street, police say

EDINA, Minn. — A Twin Cities mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in a residential neighborhood, and police are asking for help identifying the criminals involved.

Edina police say it happened Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. off West 66th Street and Hillside Court.

The mail carrier was "targeted and followed by two suspects in a newer, mid-size, dark-colored SUV," according to police. The SUV's passenger then got out and robbed the mail carrier without causing injury.

Police describe the robber as "a Black man with dreadlocks in his mid-20s." He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs between 170-200 lbs. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Witnesses or area residents with outdoor camera footage of any "suspicious dark SUVs" at the time of the crime are asked to contact Det. Nicole Frederick at 952-826-0427, or email her at nfrederick@EdinaMN.gov.